Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 171,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.15 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

