Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,999,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at $59,574,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 603,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,810,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $361,706.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,627,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,709. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

