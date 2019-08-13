Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

