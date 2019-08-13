Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Stryker worth $143,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19,658.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 924,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,241,000 after acquiring an additional 183,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,268,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $260,765,000 after acquiring an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,678. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.70. 47,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,790. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.73. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

