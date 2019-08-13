Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 180,840 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,840 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of PulteGroup worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,702.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,205. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 75,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

