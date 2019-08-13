Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.40 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $40,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,613,000 after buying an additional 692,098 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 141.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 609,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 356,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,171,000 after purchasing an additional 317,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 145,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

