Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,797,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $41,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,628,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $773,304,000 after acquiring an additional 328,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,518,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Peter B. Delaney purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,746. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

