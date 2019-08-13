Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.58 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Universal Health Services worth $44,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 191.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 255.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,641. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.45.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.