Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $983.68 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 202,228 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $983,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,825. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

