Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Wynn Resorts worth $42,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 136,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $151.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.