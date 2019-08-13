Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 128,697 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Mosaic worth $39,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,524. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

