Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 226,631 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sirius XM worth $36,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 385,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,490,126. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

