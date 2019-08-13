SunTrust Banks Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $92.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.42. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,942,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $13,285,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

