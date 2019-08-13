SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,113,000 after purchasing an additional 684,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,260 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,779,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,380,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 338,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

STI traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

