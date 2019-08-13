SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a market cap of $115,666.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 96,986,293 coins and its circulating supply is 96,265,862 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

