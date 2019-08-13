Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Synaptics by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Synaptics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

