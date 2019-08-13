Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 94.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 36,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 90,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,837. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.89% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $68,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $165,144.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

