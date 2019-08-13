Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $123,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $18,287,115.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,246,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,895. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $138.72. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

