SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $73.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.05.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. 1,320,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,094. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

