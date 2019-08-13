SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. 6 Meridian increased its stake in SYSCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.