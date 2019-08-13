Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Designer Brands in the first quarter valued at $5,915,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. Designer Brands Inc has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBI. TheStreet raised shares of Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,320,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

