Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.23% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

CVTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,126. The stock has a market cap of $272.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.56. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

CVTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

