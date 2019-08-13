Systematic Financial Management LP Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,290 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.16% of Ocwen Financial worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 201,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 355,052 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,442. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

