Systematic Financial Management LP Has $502,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Genesco by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Genesco stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 5,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Genesco news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $75,323.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

