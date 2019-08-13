Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $718,000 Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 636,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 88.7% during the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 390,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,680. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

