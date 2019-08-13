Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 11,045 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $13,494,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 5,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,458. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $721.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

