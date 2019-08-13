Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,650 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.14% of Unit worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unit by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Unit by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unit alerts:

UNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Unit stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15. Unit Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.