Talanx (ETR:TLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €40.80 ($47.44) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Talanx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.85 ($44.02).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of Talanx stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €37.32 ($43.40). 69,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.53. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a fifty-two week high of €39.88 ($46.37).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.