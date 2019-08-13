Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Down to $26.25

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $26.25. Tapestry shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 127,910 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88.

In related news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 336,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after buying an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 387.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,844 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 398,877 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.