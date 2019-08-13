Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 105.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 177.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

