TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NYSE TCF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 109,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,996. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCF shares. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.