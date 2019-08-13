TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 355,443 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,443 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Metlife worth $177,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 5,407,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

