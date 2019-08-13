TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Linde worth $296,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,554,790,000 after purchasing an additional 636,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $997,692,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,335,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 33,491.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $192.82. 48,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,518. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch purchased 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

