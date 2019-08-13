TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,206,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $381,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 449,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,257. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

