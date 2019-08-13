TD Asset Management Inc. Has $198.63 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,697,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $198,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

