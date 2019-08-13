TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,372 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $807,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.72. 55,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. TheStreet cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

