TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 290,399 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290,399 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 2.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,500,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. 79,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.42.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

