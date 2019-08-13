TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,894 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $131,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $120.39. The company had a trading volume of 52,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,360. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

