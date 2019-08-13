TD Securities Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $57.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGA. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Magna International stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 4,787.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,906,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,678 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $72,126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Magna International by 50.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,744,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920,143 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 40.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,443 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

