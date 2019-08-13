Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.17. 205,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

