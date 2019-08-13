Tdam USA Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ameren worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. 129,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $77.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

