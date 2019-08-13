Tdam USA Inc. Sells 15,101 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,512,000 after buying an additional 334,530 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,242. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $145.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.