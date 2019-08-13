Tdam USA Inc. Sells 6,260 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.0% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after buying an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after buying an additional 724,378 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,146,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,175,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,754,000 after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.60. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.