Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Tecogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:TGEN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 26.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Tecogen worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

