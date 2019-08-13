Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 818,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 182.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,236,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,588 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.50. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

