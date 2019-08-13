TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 881,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 72,571 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $2,095,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 3,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. TEGNA has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

