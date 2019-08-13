Telcoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. Telcoin has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $241,584.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.24 or 0.04372248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,744,221 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.