Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Shares Down 2.7%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.56 ($1.11) and last traded at A$1.60 ($1.13), approximately 14,942 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.64 ($1.16).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91.

About Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW)

Temple & Webster Group Limited engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 130,000 products under the Temple & Webster brand. It also offers home, office, and outdoor furniture, as well as lighting and homeware products under the Milan Direct brand through its e-commerce platform for various distributors and trade clients on a wholesale basis.

