Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 610,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $78,724.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,849 shares of company stock worth $3,162,546. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,417. Tennant has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Tennant had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

