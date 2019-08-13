Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 1,067,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,844. Teradata has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.17 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teradata by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $59,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

